iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,822,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

