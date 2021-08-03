iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $304,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. 22,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

