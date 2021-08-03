iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $299.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.