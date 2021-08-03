iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.42. 5,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,091. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $262.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

