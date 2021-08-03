iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.05. 15,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,168. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.44.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

