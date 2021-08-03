iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. 72,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

