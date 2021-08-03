Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce sales of $12.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.94 million to $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITMR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 18,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,620. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

