Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.81 million and the lowest is $32.48 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 124,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,680. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

