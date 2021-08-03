ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. ITT reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.87 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

