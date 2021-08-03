Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.