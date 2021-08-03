James R. Miller Sells 4,064 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

