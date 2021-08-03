Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Meritor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

