Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,454 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

