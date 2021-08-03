Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

