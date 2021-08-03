Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPB. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

