Jane Street Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provention Bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.02.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

