Jane Street Group LLC Invests $337,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.