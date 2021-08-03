Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,226 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.68% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIPS. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter.

HIPS opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

