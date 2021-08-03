Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.29% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FLQG stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.