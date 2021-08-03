Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,307 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $653,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

