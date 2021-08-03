Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

