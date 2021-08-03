Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $120.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

