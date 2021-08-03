Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRA FRE opened at €43.90 ($51.65) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.70.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

