Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.91 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $939.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

