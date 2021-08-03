JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

JELD opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

