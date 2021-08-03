Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 410,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,707 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,048,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

