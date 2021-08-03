Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 212,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

