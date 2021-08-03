Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,814. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.