Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

DELL traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. 43,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

