Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Clorox by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Clorox by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $12,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 72.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.53. 386,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,631. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.