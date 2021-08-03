Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.