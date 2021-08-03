JMP Securities Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $9.25

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.42 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

