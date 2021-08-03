John J. Kauchak Sells 6,300 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

