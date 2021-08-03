Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

