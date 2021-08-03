Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

