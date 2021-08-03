JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.93.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

