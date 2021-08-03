JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.