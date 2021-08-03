JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Admiral Group stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

