JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$108.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56. NEXT has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

