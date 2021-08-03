JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.