JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.