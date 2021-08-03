Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,096,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 8,240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,628.4 days.

Shares of JVTSF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

