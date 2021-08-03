Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $777.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $170.42 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

