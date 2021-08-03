Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $777.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of KSU stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $170.42 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
