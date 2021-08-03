Kattana 24 Hour Volume Reaches $297,052.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Kattana has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $297,052.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00014208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00141629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.05 or 1.00091475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00846810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,462 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

