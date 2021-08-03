KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.84 on Friday. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in KBR by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

