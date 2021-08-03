Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $989.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

