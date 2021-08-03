Keep4r (KP4R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $277,163.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00011835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $380,749.75 and $277,163.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

