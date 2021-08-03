Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.35

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 314794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEL. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.