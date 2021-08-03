Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE:KW opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.