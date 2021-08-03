Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $150.14 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.98.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

